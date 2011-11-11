Veterans Day ceremony honors fallen heroes - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Veterans Day ceremony honors fallen heroes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

People around the nation are pausing to pay respect to the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

A ceremony was held at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Lawyers Lane in Columbus Friday morning. Students from Carver and Central High School's JROTC and Russell County Drill Team performed during the service.

Georgia Senator, Ed Harbison, was also on hand to deliver the keynote address. "It's not an easy thing to do is go to some unknown place in Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan or some other place that we get sent to fight in for our country.  So we as a community, whether you're a veteran or a regular member of society, should pause and say, ‘Thank You'."

The park is dedicated to Vietnam soldiers from Columbus.

Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:28:31 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly