Veterans Day ceremony honors fallen heroes

People around the nation are pausing to pay respect to the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

A ceremony was held at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Lawyers Lane in Columbus Friday morning. Students from Carver and Central High School's JROTC and Russell County Drill Team performed during the service.

Georgia Senator, Ed Harbison, was also on hand to deliver the keynote address. "It's not an easy thing to do is go to some unknown place in Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan or some other place that we get sent to fight in for our country. So we as a community, whether you're a veteran or a regular member of society, should pause and say, ‘Thank You'."

The park is dedicated to Vietnam soldiers from Columbus.



Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved.