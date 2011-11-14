Trailer park's office fire ruled arson

Fire ripped through an office at a mobile home park overnight. Firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. to Oak Hill Park at 3536 St. Mary's Road.

When they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames, but firemen moved in quickly to ensure no one was inside.

The vacant building was destroyed with an estimated $9,000 in damages, according to firefighters. A passerby noticed the flames and called 9-1-1. It took firefighters only 3 to 5 minutes to extinguish the flames.

It is believed the fire started on the porch of the office and files and records on all 150 units were destroyed.

The blaze did not spread to any other units. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.