Disoriented driver rescued from burning car crash

Two men made a heroic rescue Tuesday night when they pulled a disoriented woman from a burning car. Police said the men told them they heard a loud bang and went to check where the noise came from.

As they got closer, they saw fire, smelled smoke and heard a woman screaming for help. The driver was trapped inside the car which had plunged a few feet into an embankment on Hunt Avenue near Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

Without hesitation, the passerbys pulled the woman to safety. Police added she blacked out and lost control of the wheel. The Ford Taurus turned over and landed on the passenger side before leaving the roadway.

She was taken to the Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. No word on the extent of her condition. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Police believe the cause of the accident was health-related.



