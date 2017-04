A 16-year-old girl is now behind bars after allegedly stabbing her 28-year-old boyfriend with a butcher knife.

Police said it happened during an altercation at Huckleberry Hill Apartments on St. Marys Road around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital; no word his condition. Police added his injuries were not life-threatening.

The teen is now facing aggravated assault charges. She is being held at YDC.



