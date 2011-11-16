Phenix City police investigate fatal shooting

Phenix City Police are investigating a fatal shooting. The victim is 20-year-old Tevin Anderson.

His parents found him dead at his home, 3686 Highway 80 West, toward Ladonia around 8:45 Tuesday night.

The victim lived there with his parents and a younger brother. No other details about this incident are known at this time.



Anderson's body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forenic Science for an autopsy.

The case is being investigated by the criminal division of the Phenix City Police Department. If you have any information that can help police, pleace call (334) 448-2836.

We will continue to follow this story.



