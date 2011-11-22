Small fire rekindles at Swift Mill

At least 50 firefighters were battling a blazing fire at the old Swift Mill at the corner of Sixth Avenue most of the night.

When a fire of this magnitude happens, it draws a lot of attention from the community. The Swift Mill has been a part of Columbus for decades, and you'll find many people had close ties to the building. Whether you call them "rubber neckers", "looky Lou's", or just plain nosey, people came out to take a first-hand look at the devastation this fire left behind.

Fire crews are still monitoring the hot spots of the old Swift Mill that caught fire Saturday.

Saturday night's fire at the Swift Mill marks the third major fire at a historic building in Columbus in the last six years.

The fire is out and the smoke has cleared, but now questions surround what started the blaze at the old Swift Mill.

The fire is out and the smoke has cleared, but now questions surround what started the blaze at the old Swift Mill.

Firefighters were called back to the old Swift Mill Monday night to extinguish a small fire. Firemen doused smoldering hot spots—an ongoing problem since the facility caught on fire November 5th.

Demolition crews started last week tearing down dangerous walls as a safety hazard. Firefighters said the removal of rubble is causing the smolder to intensify. Crews are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Two people of interest still have not come forward. Fire investigators said the men are not suspects, but were seen near the fire and may hold some clues about how the fire may have started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



