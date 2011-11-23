Gunman opens fire in nightclub, 2 injured

Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital and a crowd of club goers rushing for the front door.

A gunman opened fire inside Club 1244 on Broadway in Uptown Columbus around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Two people were injured. A bullet grazed 19-year-old Anthony Walker's upper right back. Herman Johnson, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh, according to police.

Both victims went on their own to Doctors Hospital. Police said the victims told them they don't know the shooter.

The victims also signed a waiver of prosecution. Police are still investigating.

