Family's home goes up in smoke while possibly out of town

Columbus firefighters responded to a house fire on North Lumpkin Road around midnight.

When the smoke settled, they found no one side, but firefighters believe the family is out of town.

It took firemen about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

Flames traveled from the bedroom and spread into the attic.

The home sustained heavy fire damage.

Investigators are still trying to sift through the rubble for clues into what caused the fire.