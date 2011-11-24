Fatal crash suspect arrested, victim identified

Police have released the name of a man killed in fatal car accident that happened on Victory Drive late Wednesday night.

The victim of the accident has been identified as 20-year-old Preston Davis of Phenix City.

Police say he was traveling in a red SUV with 3 other friends when their car was struck by a car, which then fled the scene of the accident.

Police later located the vehicle belonging to 55-year-old Jeffery Larry at a mobile home park on Plateau Drive.

Larry was arrested for vehicular homicide and other lesser charges and is currently in the Muscogee County Jail.

The accident remains under investigation.

