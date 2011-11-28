Cyber Monday, biggest online retail day of the year - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Cyber Monday, biggest online retail day of the year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Cyber Monday is a bargain hunter's heyday and you don't even have to leave the house to cash in.  All it takes is a few mouse clicks in cyberspace.

 According to a survey from Shop.org, a research based entity; more than 120 million Americans are expected to take advantage of the deep discounts including electronics, clothing, toys and gadgets.

Retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are offering big sales.  You can pick up an Xbox 360 Kinect Family Fun Bundle for $319.00 or a 32 inch HDTV is going for $209, both at Walmart.

Selected cameras and camcorders are 20 to 40% off at Best Buy.  

Before you buy anything here are some tips to ensure you get the best deals possible. 

For starters find the retailers offering the merchandise you want, then sign up for automatic email alerts and follow those retailers on twitter.  Those emails are instant and could still benefit you on Cyber Monday.

Watch for price matching. Check your favorite retailer's policy.  If the store will match the low price you've found elsewhere, stick with that store.

Look for free shipping, experts say sometimes, retailers try to stand out on Cyber Monday by offering free shipping but you may have to spend a certain amount.

Remember to always check the return policy, if your holiday gift doesn't work out, is it easy to return for a refund. Is there a restocking fee?  Who pays the return postage? These are all good questions to ask up front.

Here's some more advice, when bargain hunting on the web for tech products experts say it's very important to do your  homework - not just to find the best prices out there, but to make sure the bargain price you're getting is based on a real and not an inflated list price.

