Muscogee County school bus hits power line - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee County school bus hits power line

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Early Tuesday morning, Carlos Cotton said he was getting ready to leave for work.  He went outside his Bruce Avenue home to turn on his SUV."Then I went back into the house getting ready to come back out and saw my truck speeding down the road," said Cotton. 

A man had stolen his SUV, but the free joy ride was short lived.  It ended about a half a mile from Cotton's home.  "The driver of the vehicle crashed at Hendrix and Howe.  The driver is unknown, a black male dressed in all black," added Officer Michael Doolittle.

The driver jumped out of the stolen SUV. He was last seen running into the woods. The impact left power lines and power poles dangling in the air. 

Five  minutes later, the unthinkable happened for a Muscogee County school bus driver. He unknowingly drove into the power lines. "He said as soon as he hit the power lines, he saw sparks, hit the brakes and came to a stop," explained Doolittle.

The power pole lodged into a window of the bus, but miraculously, no one was sitting there. "I'm just glad no one was hurt," sighed Cotton.

Approximately 15 students were on the bus. No one complained of injuries until after the students had arrived at school. Paramedics went to Spencer High to give the medical attention. The students reported finding shattered glass in their clothing. No major injuries were reported.

The crash also knocked out power to about 250 homes in the area.  


Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:28:31 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly