Muscogee County school bus hits power line

Early Tuesday morning, Carlos Cotton said he was getting ready to leave for work. He went outside his Bruce Avenue home to turn on his SUV."Then I went back into the house getting ready to come back out and saw my truck speeding down the road," said Cotton.

A man had stolen his SUV, but the free joy ride was short lived. It ended about a half a mile from Cotton's home. "The driver of the vehicle crashed at Hendrix and Howe. The driver is unknown, a black male dressed in all black," added Officer Michael Doolittle.

The driver jumped out of the stolen SUV. He was last seen running into the woods. The impact left power lines and power poles dangling in the air.

Five minutes later, the unthinkable happened for a Muscogee County school bus driver. He unknowingly drove into the power lines. "He said as soon as he hit the power lines, he saw sparks, hit the brakes and came to a stop," explained Doolittle.

The power pole lodged into a window of the bus, but miraculously, no one was sitting there. "I'm just glad no one was hurt," sighed Cotton.

Approximately 15 students were on the bus. No one complained of injuries until after the students had arrived at school. Paramedics went to Spencer High to give the medical attention. The students reported finding shattered glass in their clothing. No major injuries were reported.

The crash also knocked out power to about 250 homes in the area.



