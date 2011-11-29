Three business break-ins overnight, no arrests - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Three business break-ins overnight, no arrests

The Walgreens store at Macon Road and University Avenue was damaged when someone smashed in the drive-thru window. The Walgreens store at Macon Road and University Avenue was damaged when someone smashed in the drive-thru window.
Walgreens, Macon Road and University Avenue Walgreens, Macon Road and University Avenue

Columbus police are trying to find the people responsible for a rash of business break-ins. One business was burglarized and two attempted burglaries happened overnight.

Police were called to Cafe' Amici on Airport Thruway around 2:00 Tuesday morning.  The burglars entered the restaurant by breaking through the front door.  They got away with some money and a bottle of wine, according to police. 

The Walgreens store at Macon Road and University Avenue was damaged when someone smashed in the drive-thru window.

A rock was thrown through the window at Roger's Grocery on Steam Mill Road. Police do not have a description.

No arrests have been made. It is unclear if the same people are responsible for all three crimes.

Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:28:31 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly