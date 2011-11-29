Three business break-ins overnight, no arrests

The Walgreens store at Macon Road and University Avenue was damaged when someone smashed in the drive-thru window.

Columbus police are trying to find the people responsible for a rash of business break-ins. One business was burglarized and two attempted burglaries happened overnight.

Police were called to Cafe' Amici on Airport Thruway around 2:00 Tuesday morning. The burglars entered the restaurant by breaking through the front door. They got away with some money and a bottle of wine, according to police.



The Walgreens store at Macon Road and University Avenue was damaged when someone smashed in the drive-thru window.

A rock was thrown through the window at Roger's Grocery on Steam Mill Road. Police do not have a description.

No arrests have been made. It is unclear if the same people are responsible for all three crimes.



Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved.