CSU freshman wins Miss Black and Gold 2011

Columbus State University Freshman Lydia Grant was crowned Miss Black and Gold 2011 during Theta Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's 11th annual scholarship pageant at CSU Wednesday night.

Grant, a Psychology major, with a platform of "Creative Emotions: Allowing Children to Express Themselves through Fine Arts and Spoken Word'" performed a monologue capturing the last moments with a dying friend.  Lydia was also voted "Miss Congeniality" by the other contestants.

Courtney Mason was named First Runner Up, Spirit and Physical Fitness and Swimsuit winner.  Mary Lyons received Second Runner Up.

Megan Dickens, a senior, took home the best talent award. She razzled and dazzled the audience depicting Shug Avery's rendition of "Miss Celie's Blues" (Sister) from The Color Purple.

Smaria Roberson received recognition for Academic Achievement. The People's Choice award went to Janae Wheeler.

Lydia will compete in the district competition December 17th, in Macon, Georgia.

Fox 54's News Anchor Semone Doughton hosted the event along with FOXIE 105's Michael Soul. 

