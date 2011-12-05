Man stabbed in apparent drug-related murder

Gregory Jones, 23, has been arrested and charged with murder. (Source: Marion Co. Sheriff Dept.)

A murder investigation is underway in Marion County. The sheriff has confirmed Stanley Richardson, 55, was found dead with several stab wounds to his body early Saturday morning.

Richardson's girlfriend and cousin found him inside his home located at Second & Third Avenues in Buena Vista, Georgia around 1:00 Saturday morning.

Authorities believe it happened late Friday night. Richardson was lying on the floor near the back door with wounds to his chest and back area.

Gregory Jones, 23, has been arrested and charged with murder. The incident appears to be drug-related, according to officials.

Small amounts of marijuana and money were near the victim's body. "The perpetrator was a known drug user, but the victim was not a known drug dealer, but possibly was. We believe it was a drug deal gone bad," stated Sheriff Horace Snider.

The murder weapon was not recovered. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and Buena Vista Police Department are also working the case.

It is unclear when Jones will appear before a judge.



