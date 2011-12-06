Police arrest 3 suspects after Circle K hold up

Three suspects are behind bars for allegedly holding up a gas station early this morning.

Police said four men walked into the Circle K on Fourth Street near the Civic Center. One of them was armed with a knife.

It happened shortly after 4:00 Tuesday morning. They snatched some cigarettes and left in a white SUV.

Within the hour, police spotted the vehicle in the Brown Avenue area at Coolidge Avenue and Forsyth Street.

All but one suspect was arrested. Police are still searching the man who got away. No one was hurt.



