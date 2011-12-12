Missing Columbus Boy Found Safe - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Top Story

Missing Columbus Boy Found Safe

An employee at the Subway on Buena Vista Road near Steam Mill Road came face to face with 11-year-old Brian Curry shortly after 7:00 this morning.   

The worker told News Leader 9 she heard a knock at the door and saw a boy who identified himself as 'Tom' was standing there shivering.  He said, "I'm cold; I've been sleeping behind a building and I'm hungry." 

The worker who wants to remain anonymous said she let the boy inside and called 911.  Police and EMT's arrived on the scene around 7:15. 

He was transported to Columbus Regional as a precaution.  His parents reportedly met authorities at the hospital and verified his identity.

Curry disappeared from his Oakland Park home around 4pm after his father made him go back to South Columbus Elementary School to get some homework.

Police added Curry was mad when he left home and after retrieving the work, hitched a ride from an unknown person to his brother's ex-girlfriend's house on Farr Road. 

The lady told police Curry left her house on foot, which was the last time he was seen until this morning.

Details on Curry's condition have not been released.

 

Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved.

