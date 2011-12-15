Gunman opens fire during apparent robbery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Gunman opens fire during apparent robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are still searching for a gunman who opened fire on a man during an apparent robbery.

Police said it happened as two men showed up on Waddell Drive to buy a television from an unknown person on Waddell Drive in east Columbus.

A gunman confronted the car, tried to rob them and shot the passenger in the hand.

The driver then drove the victim to fire station # 7 on Buena Vista Road where EMT's transported him to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the station until police arrived.  Police did not say if the shooter took anything.

