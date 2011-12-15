Man, 27, killed in Valley house fire

Valley police have identified the victim in Thursday morning's fatal house fire as 27-year-old Marcoleus Copeland. Police believe the blaze started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the home.

A person noticed the flames in the 5500 block of 55th Street and called 911. When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved. Once the smoke settled, they found Copeland's body in the front bedroom.

The call came in just before 5:00 am. Police said the victim lived there alone. The house was destroyed.

No word if foul play is suspected. The Valley Police Department and Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office are working the case.

We will bring you any new developments the moment we get them.



