Police: More charges possible in Phenix City pedestrian incident

Phenix City police have identified the parties involved in a pedestrian accident Saturday night.

More details are unfolding in Phenix City assault case involving a pedestrian.

Police arrested, Cedric Wise, 34, after his car allegedly struck Cordarrio Evans, 23, on Brickyard Road Saturday around 10:00 pm.

Investigators are waiting to speak to Evans before determining if the assault charge will be upgraded.

Evans was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center shortly after the incident. He suffered 3rd degree burns on his back and a broken ankle.

Police said he is also expected to undergo surgery Thursday. His condition has been downgraded from stable to critical condition, according to hospital officials.



