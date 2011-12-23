Carjacking suspects hold man at gunpoint - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Carjacking suspect: "Give me everything or we're going to bust you!"

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are searching for three suspects wanted for an early morning carjacking. It happened at the Springfield Crossing Apartments on Lumpkin Road just after 1:00 a.m.  

The victim told police, the gunman said, "Give me everything or we're going to bust you." The 29-year-old man emptied his pockets, throwing his money and keys onto the driver's seat of his car.

The suspects then drove off in the man's 2004 beige Ford Taurus. They took an unknown amount of money and the victim's cell phone.

Two of the men are described at standing 5'8", wearing a black hooded jacket and black jeans.  No description was given for the third suspect.

The car was last seen heading east from the apartments.

No one was injured. 

