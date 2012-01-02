Power restored to 95% of Columbus residents

Do you want to receive the latest news, weather and sports info via text? How about via email? Click here to sign up!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia Power has restored power nearly 2,600 customers in Columbus who were in the dark Monday night.

The utility company says that high winds caused outages in at least three areas of the city --Manchester Expressway, Blackmon Road and Whitesville Road.

Utility crews worked overnight to get folks back on line. A small percentage of customers are still without power. Crews are working to restore a power unit damaged as a tree fell on a mobile home on Morris Road.

All customers are expected to have power by mid-morning, according to a Georgia Power spokesman.

