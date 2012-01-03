Accidents cause 9-car pile up on 8th Division Road Access Point

A 9-car pileup happened on Highway 27 South near the 8 th Division Access Road exit at Fort Benning, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Three people were sent to the hospital.

A 9-car pileup caused by two accidents happened on Highway 27 South near the 8th Division Access Road exit at Fort Benning around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.



Three people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Benning officials tell us they are not sure about the circumstances surrounding the accidents, but say they caused a chain reaction.



Traffic was backed up as crews work to clear the major pileup. Several cars had to be towed off the scene.



News Leader 9 is following this story. We'll have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.