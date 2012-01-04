Car crash claims elderly man's life

A single car crash claimed the life of an elderly Columbus man Tuesday evening. According to police reports, 67-year-old Hayden Crosby, was traveling west on Talbotton Road near Second Avenue when his Toyota Tundra suddenly left the roadway.

It happened early Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. Crosby's vehicle ended up on the property of Shady Grove Baptist Church on Second Avenue where it went airborne and struck three fences before landing in an open field.

He was transported to the Medical Center where he died about nine hours later. Crosby was the only person inside the vehicle. He would have celebrated his 68 birthday on January 24. Police have not said if alcohol played a role in the accident.



