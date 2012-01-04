Columbus to take part in passenger rail feasibility study

Columbus is making strides in its quest for a possible passenger rail system.

The city has gone from not having a seat at the table to now being included in a Georgia Feasibility Study. DOT board member Sam Wellborn informed Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson via email Tuesday night. The $350,000 study will examine the economic impact of a route from Columbus to Atlanta.

"If we can connect Columbus' resources to Atlanta's resources, we've just increased multi-fold plus the value of our city," said Mayor Tomlinson.



The next step is for Columbus to determine what the feasibility study will include. Mayor Tomlinson says if it's not in-depth, Columbus will need to consider funding its own study.



Tomlinson is also planning a meeting with other mayors in Georgia on developing a more comprehensive plan.



