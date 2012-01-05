Shooting victim in unsatisfactory condition, suspects on the run

Columbus police are still searching for the gunman who opened fire on a man as he walked down the street.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. on Hunter Road and Amber Drive in east Columbus.

Investigators tell News Leader 9, 20-year-old Vincent Walton is in unsatisfactory condition in ICU at the Medical Center.

Walton was shot twice, in the chest and buttocks. He told police he did not recognized the dark colored vehicle where the shots came from or the people inside.

Authorities say he is expected to recover.