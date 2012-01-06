Fire chases residents from apartments

An intense fire destroyed an apartment building in south Phenix City overnight, leaving residents scrambling for safety.

Firefighters are still on the scene battling the blaze, putting out hot spots. An unknown person noticed the Head Start Apartments on fire around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Firemen rushed to the location on 11th Court, near 1st Place South, off Seale Road. You could see flames shooting through the roof. Police say the bulk of the fire is out, but it took quite some time to get it under control.

Several tenants were home when the 12 units went up in smoke, but authorities tell News Leader 9, everyone is safe.

The Russell County Disaster Team, associated with the Red Cross, was also dispatched to the scene. We're told they assisted families with shelter and the basic necessities.

We will have a crew on this story throughout the day.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.