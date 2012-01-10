Tax tip: Ask you tax preparer for their PTIN

Taxpayers who have a tax debt they cannot pay may have heard that they can settle their tax debt for less than the full amount owed. It’s called an Offer in Compromise.

The 2012 tax season is here, but before you choose a tax preparer the IRS says there are a few things you should know.



The IRS is trying to combat a trend that's sweeping the state of Georgia - "unscrupulous taxpayers".



IRS spokesman Mark Green has seen it all, from the selling of social security numbers to illegal tax preparers filling in the blanks for a big tax return.

Green says choose wisely and make sure they're creditable, knowledgable, accountable and have what's called, a PTIN. "Personal Tax Identification Number - It's very important the individual has that. In addition, make sure he or she signs the tax return"



Also, don't forget to cash in on the Earned Income Tax Credit. "The credit itself can be as much as $5,571 if you have three or more children. You can still qualify for the credit even if you don't have children,"says Green.



If you make less than $57,000 year you can file your taxes electronically throught the IRS.





