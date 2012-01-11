Choosing the right tax preparer; ask for a PTIN

IRS provides tips on determining if it’s really the IRS at your door

IRS provides tips on determining if it’s really the IRS at your door

IRS provides tips on determining if it’s really the IRS at your door

IRS provides tips on determining if it’s really the IRS at your door

The tax deadline for most taxpayers was Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The IRS has some advice for taxpayers who missed the filing deadline.

The tax deadline for most taxpayers was Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The IRS has some advice for taxpayers who missed the filing deadline.

Taxpayers who have a tax debt they cannot pay may have heard that they can settle their tax debt for less than the full amount owed. It’s called an Offer in Compromise.

Taxpayers who have a tax debt they cannot pay may have heard that they can settle their tax debt for less than the full amount owed. It’s called an Offer in Compromise.

During Small Business Week, the Internal Revenue Service will promote many online products to help small business owners and those who are self-employed understand their tax responsibilities.

During Small Business Week, the Internal Revenue Service will promote many online products to help small business owners and those who are self-employed understand their tax responsibilities.

The Internal Revenue Service reminds employers that the due date for filing Forms W-2, the Wage and Tax Statement for their employees for calendar year 2016, is now Jan, 31, 2017.

The Internal Revenue Service reminds employers that the due date for filing Forms W-2, the Wage and Tax Statement for their employees for calendar year 2016, is now Jan, 31, 2017.

The 2012 tax season is here, but the IRS is sending a warning to all taxpayers as it tries to combat a trend that's sweeping the state of Georgia. IRS spokesman Mark Green calls them, "unscrupulous taxpayers".

Green recommends all taxpayers to choose wisely, "unfortunately, we've had reports and we see a trend of tax preparers that set up shop during the tax season and with the large number of identity thefts, we definitely want to cautious taxpayers to be very careful."

There are four simple tips to consider when selecting a tax professional. Green said make sure they are, creditable, knowledgeable, and accountable and has an IRS issued PTIN. " Preparer Tax Identification Number -- it is very important the individual has that, in addition make sure he or she signs the tax return," explained Green.

Tax Preparers like H&R Block are happy to see the crackdown. Manager Sonja Giles said, "The IRS is taking steps to ensure the tax professionals are ethical and above board and they have the education to take care of your returns, with the IRS you must have at least 15 hours of continuing education."

After you've completed the first step in selecting the right preparer, don't forget to cash in on the Earned Income Tax Credit. "The credit itself can be as much as $5,571 if you have three or more children...you can still qualify for the credit even if you don't have children." This credit is for working families or individuals who make less than $49,000 a year.

Remember, you can also file your taxes electronically through the IRS using, "Free File". Taxpayers must earn less than $57,000 a year to qualify for the free service. Green said last year 3.5 million Americans took advantage of "Free File."

The IRS will not begin accepting tax returns until January 17.

Click on the link below to see if you qualify for EITC:







Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.