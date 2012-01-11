Standoff ends peacefully after man barricades self inside home

An 11-hour standoff ends peacefully in LaGrange after police assisted by a K-9 were able to apprehend 32-year-old Deon Johnson.



Officers say Johnson barricaded himself inside his home at 516 Everette Street around 2:30 Wednesday morning following a domestic dispute between Johnson and a woman, who is the mother of his child.



Johnson, the woman and children were on the front porch when police arrive. Police say an officer talked to Johnson while another officer led the family inside the house and through the back door.



The woman and children told police Johnson threatened to hurt them.



After the family left, Johnson made his way back inside the home.



Johnson faces felony charges related to Wednesday's standoff - criminal damage to property and terroristic threats. Johnson has been transported to the hospital for evaluation.



