110,000 Seasonal jobs opening across the country

More than 100,000 people will get hired at the two top home improvement chains in the U.S. during this year's spring selling season.



Home Depot has announced it plans to hire 70,000 temporary workers this year. Lowes, the number 2 chain, will add 40,000 seasonal workers during 2012.

Home Depot says many of the jobs will likely turn into permanent positions. If last year's outcome is any indication, the magic number could be around 35,000 new workers - that's the number of orange aprons that stayed around after the 2011 spring selling season.

The new workers will likely start when the spring shopping season begins. In Columbus, the timeframe is mid-February and March for the northern states.

The jobs will be spread across Home Depot's 1,974 stores across the country. It is unclear how many people each store will hire or the worker's pay range.

Lowe's has 1,726 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and said its seasonal hires will receive approximately 20 to 25 hours of work a week.



