110,000 Seasonal jobs opening across the country - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

110,000 Seasonal jobs opening across the country

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

More than 100,000 people will get hired at the two top home improvement chains in the U.S. during this year's spring selling season.

Home Depot has announced it plans to hire 70,000 temporary workers this year.  Lowes, the number 2 chain, will add 40,000 seasonal workers during 2012.

Home Depot says many of the jobs will likely turn into permanent positions.  If last year's outcome is any indication, the magic number could be around 35,000 new workers - that's the number of orange aprons that stayed around after the 2011 spring selling season.

The new workers will likely start when the spring shopping season begins.  In Columbus, the timeframe is mid-February and March for the northern states.  

The jobs will be spread across Home Depot's 1,974 stores across the country.  It is unclear how many people each store will hire or the worker's pay range.

Lowe's has 1,726 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and said its seasonal hires will receive approximately 20 to 25 hours of work a week.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly