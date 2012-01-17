Homeowner shoots intruder during break-in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Homeowner shoots intruder during break-in

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus homeowner opened fire on a man during a burglary in progress.  Police said it happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday on Woodland Drive on the city's east side.

News Leader 9 spoke to the homeowner.  He said he was asleep when he heard a noise.  He went to check to see if everything was okay and noticed a man trying to get through the front door of his brand new home. 

The homeowner says the burglar had smashed in the glass window on the front door.  The homeowner then pulled out his weapon and fired a shot from inside the house. 

A bullet went through the side panel near the front door and hit the man in the leg as he stood outside the house. 

The homeowner says he just purchased the house three days ago. "I thought it was a pretty quiet area. I guess at night that's when they try to get in." 

An alarm system is now top priority for the homeowner.  The suspect tried to run but collapsed in the yard.  Police found the suspect on the ground near the home. 

 He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said the homeowner will not be charged.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

