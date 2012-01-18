McDonalds' owner announces candidacy for Georgia House seat

Columbus businessman John Pezold is expected to announce plans to run for state office.

Columbus businessman John Pezold is expected to announce plans to run for state office. In a press release, Pezold stated he wants to be the next representative from the 133rd district in Georgia's State House.

"As a small business owner and a resident of Columbus almost all my life, I know firsthand how regulation and its fallout can hinder a prosperous portion of the sate like West Georgia from reaching its full potential," stated Pezold.

The seat is currently held by Representative Kip Smith who was arrested on DUI charges in Atlanta last week.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesdsay at the Marriott in Downtown Columbus.



