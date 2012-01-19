Child, 6, struck in hit and run near bus stop; Woman arrested

Erica James, 20, was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Medical Center just hours after a little girl was struck by a car. Police say James ignored the caution light on a school bus and drove past the bus, hitting a 6-year-old girl and leaving the scene in a 2000 Mitsubishi Gilant.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Danbury Drive and Wellborn Drive in east Columbus.

Police later found James at the hospital, where she told authorities she was trying to get stitches. It's believed that she was going to check on a victim.



The first grader was treated at the hospital and later released. James is charged with leaving the scene, failure to report an accident and passing a school bus with caution lights.



She is scheduled to be in Recorder's Court at 2 p.m. Friday.

