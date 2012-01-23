Two Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave; Investigation pending

The Columbus Police Department has confirmed to News Leader 9 that a couple of police officers are on administrative leave with pay, pending two unrelated investigations.

Police are not releasing many details, but they say an officer is accused of choking a man until he became unconscious while being handcuffed. Another officer reportedly paid for a hotel room for a 17-year-old runaway.

Both cases have been turned over to the Office of Professional Standards.

