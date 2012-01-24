"The Swankiest Circus Party" is coming to town

Hold on to your seats, the hippest circus spectacular,The Greatest Show on Earth, has ever produced is coming to the Columbus Civic Center, according to Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey's, Barnum Bash. The new show features the, Ringlettes, the stylish hosts of the swankiest circus party in town.

Show producers tell us the fun begins as soon as the audience enters the arena with a rockin' pre-show party happening directly on the arena floor. Get ready to learn new dance moves from Ringling Bros. clown DJ Dean and Dave Gregg.

Gregg joined us live on News Leader 9 this morning in a glitzy costume as he showed off his juggling and balancing skills. Take a look at the captivating video showing Gregg‘s amazing strength. He managed to hold a chair with his chin before it tumbled to the floor.

Motorcycle Mania also promises to blow the audience out of the their seats with their customized motorcycle rides going up to 60 mph in a steel glove that is only 16ft. in diameter.

The circus will give away discount tickets today at the Mildred Terry Library on Veterans Parkway today at 10:30 a.m. The show starts February 23 and goes through February 26.



Show times are Thursday and Friday, 7p.m., Saturday 2:30 & 6:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 on opening day and range between $15.00 - $30.00 including VIP seating for all other shows.



