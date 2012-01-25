Camry, city truck collide head-on on Miller Road

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a head-on collision that happened Wednesday around 9:00am.

Police say a woman driving a brown Toyota Camry and a city worker from the Rain Water Department collided head-on.



Officers on the scene say it happened as the Camry veered into the wrong lane as she travelled east on Miller Road. The city truck was traveling westbound when the vehicles crashed. The driver of the Camry was transported to the emergency room with an injured leg.



Police say the city worker appeared to be shaken up, but did not suffer any major injuries.

Before the accident, a prison detail truck carrying inmates ran off the road to avoid hitting the Camry.

Miller Road is blocked off from Bishop Drive, near the accident to Warm Springs Road.



