Barbour County: Suspicious fire may be linked to murder

A body found in the Doster community, two days ago, is believed to be Willie Pugh, according Sheriff Leroy Upshaw.

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Authorities in Barbour County have positively identified the bodydiscovered near a burned home as that of Willie Pugh who'd been missing formore than a week. Authoritieshave questioned a person of interest in the case.

Firefighters were calledto 4444 Highway 51 South in Barbour County Wednesday night around 8 pm in theDoster community. The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames whencrews arrived. Officials believe thefire was deliberately set inside the home.

They believe the fire islinked to the death of 27-year-old Willie Pugh.

Authorities said theperson of interest in Pugh's case, 41-year-old Willie Dickerson, lives in thehouse that caught on fire.

Dickerson is in jail inHouston County on an unrelated charged. He was taken into custody lastWednesday after Barbour County authorities noticed a warrant for his arrestwhile questioning him about Pugh.

"The person ofinterest was the last person seen with the victim the night he disappeared,that's what originally led us to the person of interest," Barbour CountySheriff LeRoy Upshaw said.

Pugh's car was located300 yards from the house that was heavily damaged by fire. Investigators found hisblood-stained clothes inside the vehicle.

His body was found in a wooded area Tuesday.

Pugh wasidentified through state dental records and an autopsy performed Wednesdayconfirms he died of foul play.

"There is apossibility that whoever set this house on fire was trying to cover up theevidence," Upshaw said.

Sheriff Upshaw saysanother possibility is retaliation from people in the community upset about thepossible death of Pugh. He says thatinvestigators have been able to sift through charred remains of the home andfind some evidence, but he isn't saying exactly what they found.

Celeste Johnson livesnext door to the house that caught fire. She says recent activities are unheardof in her neighborhood.

"I've never heardof anything like this happening, it's very quite your neighborly people this isso unheard of," Johnson said.

The case remains underinvestigation. Anyone with information should call the Barbour County SheriffDepartment at 334-775-1103.

