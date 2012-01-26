Barbour County: Suspicious fire may be linked to murder - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Barbour County: Suspicious fire may be linked to murder

51-year-old Willie Dickerson (Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office) 51-year-old Willie Dickerson (Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office)
A body found in the Doster community, two days ago, is believed to be Willie Pugh, according Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. A body found in the Doster community, two days ago, is believed to be Willie Pugh, according Sheriff Leroy Upshaw.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Authorities in Barbour County have positively identified the bodydiscovered near a burned home as that of Willie Pugh who'd been missing formore than a week.  Authoritieshave questioned a person of interest in the case.

Firefighters were calledto 4444 Highway 51 South in Barbour County Wednesday night around 8 pm in theDoster community. The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames whencrews arrived. Officials believe thefire was deliberately set inside the home.   

They believe the fire islinked to the death of 27-year-old Willie Pugh. 

Authorities said theperson of interest in Pugh's case, 41-year-old Willie Dickerson, lives in thehouse that caught on fire. 

Dickerson is in jail inHouston County on an unrelated charged.  He was taken into custody lastWednesday after Barbour County authorities noticed a warrant for his arrestwhile questioning him about Pugh.

"The person ofinterest was the last person seen with the victim the night he disappeared,that's what originally led us to the person of interest," Barbour CountySheriff LeRoy Upshaw said.

Pugh's car was located300 yards from the house that was heavily damaged by fire. Investigators found hisblood-stained clothes inside the vehicle.  

His body was found in a wooded area Tuesday.

Pugh wasidentified through state dental records and an autopsy performed Wednesdayconfirms he died of foul play.

"There is apossibility that whoever set this house on fire was trying to cover up theevidence," Upshaw said.

Sheriff Upshaw saysanother possibility is retaliation from people in the community upset about thepossible death of Pugh.  He says thatinvestigators have been able to sift through charred remains of the home andfind some evidence, but he isn't saying exactly what they found.

Celeste Johnson livesnext door to the house that caught fire. She says recent activities are unheardof in her neighborhood.

"I've never heardof anything like this happening, it's very quite your neighborly people this isso unheard of," Johnson said.

The case remains underinvestigation. Anyone with information should call the Barbour County SheriffDepartment at 334-775-1103.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All Rights Reserved. 

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:28:31 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly