Muscogee County teacher resigns amid sexual allegations

Muscogee County teacher Cristina Preston officially resigned from her position as a special education teacher at Veterans Memorial Middle School.

Preston, 44, bonded out of theMuscogee County Jail Thursday evening. She is scheduled to appear in recorder'scourt Friday morning, but is not required to attend after posting bond.

She was arrested Tuesday on child molestation charges and charged with two counts of child molestation, enticing a child and sexual assault against a person in her custody.



A police report shows that the alleged sexual assault against the 14-year-old boy happened at Cooper Creek Park Monday, just after midnight.



The alleged victim also attends Veterans Middle School.



Muscogee County School Superintendent Susan Andrews held a press conference Wednesday, "When we have an allegation like this, it is a shock to parents. It's a shock to students and administrators. It's a reminder to all of us our obligation to our students and our community. "

Andrews says that Veterans Memorial Middle School Principal Melanie Knight held a faculty meeting Wednesday morning to lett teachers know about the situation. Administrators have been meeting with students in groups throughout the day.

