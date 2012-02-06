Death Investigation underway in Columbus

Columbus police were called to the Comfort Inn Hotel on Macon Road around 4:00am Monday. Coroner Bill Thrower confirmed a woman was found dead inside the facility.

Thrower said the cause of death is undetermined.

Detectives spent much of the morning combing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Several people were seen leaving the hotel with police, but no one appeared to be under arrest.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab Tuesday for an autopsy. The woman's name and age have not been released.

