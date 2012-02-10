Swift Mill fire investigation results to be released soon - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Swift Mill fire investigation results to be released soon

According to Columbus fire officials' results from the old Swift Mill fire may be revealed soon. 

It's been two months since the mill on Sixth Avenue went up in flames.  Demolition and cleanup crews are still working to clear up the site.

They are pressure washing the bricks to remove the smoke and dust that are still clinging to what is left of the once 400,000 square feet facility.

While the clean up process continues, it is still a mystery as to how the fire started.  The owners of the property say they are still hoping the persons of interest will come forward.

"We are about 6 weeks into the process right and we've still got a ways to go," says Ronald Reed with Meredith Engineering. "It is going to take several more weeks."

The owners are still planning to build a loft apartment community on the property.

