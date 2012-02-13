Two women escape burning mobile home unharmed

A woman and her roommate were home at the time. Both escaped the flames unharmed, but lost everything they had.

Firefighters were called to the Oak Hill Park mobile home community on St. Mary's Rd., around 6:15 Monday morning.

Firemen say the trailer was fully involved when they arrived. It took 45 minutes to put out the blaze.

Fire officials say it took so long to extinguish the blaze because there were no fire hydrants in that mobile park. Trucks had to go across the street to refill the water hoses.

Firefighters think the fire may have started in the fireplace. Brandy Hodges says her grandmother gave her the home only a week ago. Hodges cried as she looked at the charred remains.

No foul play is suspected. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.



