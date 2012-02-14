Possible pay hike for Columbus city workers and retirees

Columbus city employees may see an increase in their paychecks this year. The Columbus Consolidated Government is considering a 0.5 % pay hike for city employees and 0.25 % increase for retirees effective next month.

The proposal is part of a spending hike that includes an $11 million mid-year budget increase generated from unspent money in the 2011 fiscal budget.

The plan also calls for a $2.5 million allocation for a new Public Safety Integrated Management System.

This will allow police officers to instantly input crimes into a database. Right now, officers have to wait until they return to the police department before logging information into the current system.

Demolition projects are earmarked for $570,000, while $6.8 million will go toward a massive vehicle replacement plan that encompasses 72 new vehicles for city departments.



The police department would receive 2 new SUV's and 21 patrol cars. Parks and Rec., the sheriff's department and Marshal's Office are also on the list to get new car, trucks and or vans.

City leaders will discuss the proposal this morning during the council meeting at 9:00 a.m.



