Possible pay hike for Columbus city workers and retirees - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Possible pay hike for Columbus city workers and retirees

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus city employees may see an increase in their paychecks this year. The Columbus Consolidated Government is considering a 0.5 % pay hike for city employees and 0.25 % increase for retirees effective next month.

The proposal is part of a spending hike that includes an $11 million mid-year budget increase generated from unspent money in the 2011 fiscal budget.

The plan also calls for a $2.5 million allocation for a new Public Safety Integrated Management System.

This will allow police officers to instantly input crimes into a database. Right now, officers have to wait until they return to the police department before logging information into the current system.

Demolition projects are earmarked for $570,000, while $6.8 million will go toward a massive vehicle replacement plan that encompasses 72 new vehicles for city departments.

The police department would receive 2 new SUV's and 21 patrol cars. Parks and Rec., the sheriff's department and Marshal's Office are also on the list to get new car, trucks and or vans.

City leaders will discuss the proposal this morning during the council meeting at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:28:31 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly