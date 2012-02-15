Chambers County man killed at north Alabama rock quarry

A Chambers County man was killed Tuesday in what authorities are calling a work-related accident at the Red Rock Quarry in Adamsville, Alabama.

The site is located in the 5900 block of Flat Top Road north of Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office told News Leader 9, 39-year-old William Neil Fuller, was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Fuller was operating a machine when heavy rocks fell on the equipment. An autopsy will be performed at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.

No foul play is suspected.



