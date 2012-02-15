Sara Spano PTA Clothing Bank needs more donations - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Sara Spano PTA Clothing Bank needs more donations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Sara Spano PTA Clothing Bank has been outfitting needy Muscogee County school students in grades K-12 for years.  When students walk into the 29th Street facility, the excitement that exuberates from them is almost contagious.

Volunteers greet each student with a warm welcome saying, "Come here, honey, let me get your measurements," said volunteer, Kristy Loudermilk, as she wrapped a tape measure around the waist of two boys who were jumping for joy because they knew they were leaving with some gently worn and maybe new clothes.

"We try to make if a fun experience for the kids. We know kids will not wear the clothes they don't like," added Beth Welch, another volunteer who helps run the clothing bank.

After the measurements are jotted down on a pre-printed form, the students receive a bag and are led to a room where clothes and shoes are neatly organized on clothing racks and shelves -- separated by sizes. 

When the garments are selected, the students then go to the decorative dressing rooms where the walls are bursting with colorful designs. It's not a quick in-and-out process. The volunteers take their time making sure every inch of the pants is a perfect fit. If it doesn't fit to their satisfaction, its back to the drawing board to find more clothes that fit.

But there is an on-going problem the volunteers face when trying to find clothing for little boys.  "We run out of those boy sizes, 4-12, so quickly, because the need is so great. Last year, we saw over 600 students that came through the clothing bank and this school year, we're on target to see even more this school year," explained Welch.

School PTA's in Muscogee County support the clothing bank by collecting clothes from parents. Support also comes from local corporations like Aflac and TSYS. Monetary donations are used to purchase new items such as jeans, coats, underwear, socks and shoes.

If you wish to make a contribution to the Sara Spano Clothing Bank please call 706-748-2414 for details. The facility is located at 1111 29th Street near the Academic Success Center.

