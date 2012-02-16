Woman killed in car crash on Airport Thruway - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman killed in car crash on Airport Thruway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A 59-year-old east Alabama woman was killed during a traffic accident in Columbus Wednesday night, according to police. It happened Wednesday on Airport Thruway shortly after 8:00pm.

Police said the victim, Janet Mary Davis of Fort Mitchell, was a passenger in a 1991 Honda Accord. The driver was traveling west on Airport Thruway and turned in front of another vehicle.

The Honda was heading southbound onto the I-185 ramp when the collision happened.

A Jeep Cherokee going east on Airport Thruway struck the Honda on the passenger side causing extensive damage to both cars.

Four people were transported to the hospital. Davis was pronounced dead at the Medical Center just before midnight.

Police told News Leader 9, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the accident.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

    •   
