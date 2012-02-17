Fort Benning infantry graduates get newly minted infantry coin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fort Benning infantry graduates get newly minted infantry coin

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) -

What started out as an idea from the National Infantry Museum turned into history on Friday. For the first time ever, graduating infantrymen received newly minted commemorative coins from the United States mint.

Military veterans did the honors on parade field at the National Infantry Museum. They added each soldier from the F Company, 2nd battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment a unique silver coin that's a part of history.

Private Casey Phillips from Ohio says, "It was an honor to be one of the first ones to achieve a coin made specifically for us Infantrymen, I can't describe how much it meant to me."

Private Phillips is a coin collector. A hobby he says he picked up from his late grandfather who also served in the U.S Army.

Family and friends also showed their gratitude for that protection, most didn't waste any time purchasing the coins.

Father of infantryman Eludio Soto-Perez said, "he is following in the footsteps of his family, I am retired military I thought this was great."

The National Infantrymen have waited six years for this day. Congress made it law in 2008 during the Bush administration for a day that newly minted soldier received newly minted coins. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly