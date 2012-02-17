Fort Benning infantry graduates get newly minted infantry coin

What started out as an idea from the National Infantry Museum turned into history on Friday. For the first time ever, graduating infantrymen received newly minted commemorative coins from the United States mint.

Military veterans did the honors on parade field at the National Infantry Museum. They added each soldier from the F Company, 2nd battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment a unique silver coin that's a part of history.

Private Casey Phillips from Ohio says, "It was an honor to be one of the first ones to achieve a coin made specifically for us Infantrymen, I can't describe how much it meant to me."

Private Phillips is a coin collector. A hobby he says he picked up from his late grandfather who also served in the U.S Army.

Family and friends also showed their gratitude for that protection, most didn't waste any time purchasing the coins.

Father of infantryman Eludio Soto-Perez said, "he is following in the footsteps of his family, I am retired military I thought this was great."

The National Infantrymen have waited six years for this day. Congress made it law in 2008 during the Bush administration for a day that newly minted soldier received newly minted coins.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.