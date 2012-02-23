"Swankiest circus party" is in town--Epic Asian Elephants

We had a blast Thursday on News Leader 9 Morning as we brought the circus right into your homes! Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey's Barnum Bash promises the hippest circus spectacular that The Greatest Show on Earth has ever produced.

Clown Dean Kelly balanced a bike on his chin and husband wife team Giovanni and Virginia, known as the "Duo Fusion,"demonstrated an amazing hand balancing act. It takes tremendous skill to accomplish such stunts and the couple made the act look easy.

The circus has added a new pre-show party this year. Party goers must arrive one hour before show time to get an up close look at the exotic animals, pose for pictures with circus stars and learn balancing and juggling skills.

The Ringmaster and Ringlettes will razzle the audience with outlandish thrills, hilarious high jinks and majestic animals including Epic Asian Elephants, handsome horses, pretty ponies and chic camels.

Motorcycle Mania will blow audiences out of their seats as they ride customized motorcycles at speeds up to 60 mph in a steel globe that is only 16 ft. in diameter.

The show starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. Show times are Friday at 7:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday @ 2:30/6:30 p.m., Sunday @ 2:00 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.