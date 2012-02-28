Free Flapjacks at IHOP on National Pancake Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Hungry? Free Flapjacks at IHOP on National Pancake Day

IHOPs across the US and Canada are serving up free flapjacks on National Pancake Day. The nationwide effort generates money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. IHOPs across the US and Canada are serving up free flapjacks on National Pancake Day. The nationwide effort generates money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Customers started early Tuesday morning ordering their IHOP short stack signature buttermilk pancakes at the Airport Thruway location in Columbus.

IHOPs across the US and Canada are serving up free flapjacks on National Pancake Day. The nationwide effort generates money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The IHOP Corporation says the Airport Thruway store collected the most money among its south regional stores last year with $9,000 in donations. All proceeds went to the Children's Miracle Network at the Medical Center.

Hospital officials said the money is used to treat sick and injured children regardless of their parent's ability to pay.

The overall goal this year is $2.7 million, two million dollars more than IHOP raised last year through donations from diners.

Stores are open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.  


