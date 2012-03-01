Multiple car accidents causing traffic delays

Columbus police have been quite busy this morning working multiple car accidents.

Traffic is backed up on I-185 southbound following a collision between Manchester Expressway and Macon Road Exits.

Three other accidents also slowed down the morning commute for motorists in North Columbus.

Police were called to JR Allen Parkway and Veterans Parkway, Double Churches Road and JR Allen Parkway, and Moon Road and JR Allen Parkway.

Officers say no injuries were reported and most of the scenes have been cleared.

