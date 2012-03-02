Driver in critical condition faces DUI charges

A LaGrange man was airlifted to the Medical Center Friday morning after being thrown from his truck.

Georgia State Troopers say 24-year-old Brandon Harrison was traveling on Roanoke Road around 1:30 a.m. when the accident happened.

His 2005 Dodge Ram left the roadway and struck a bridge rail, according to state patrol.

Harrison was charged with failing to maintain a lane and DUI. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.



